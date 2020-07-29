Premier League appoints Paul Cleal as equality advisor

Cleal has more than 30 years of experience in private and public sectors

Corporate finance and human resources specialist Paul Cleal has been appointed as equality advisor to the Premier League board.

He will provide independent advice on anti-discrimination policy, programmes and BAME progression within the Premier League and its clubs.

Cleal was made an OBE in the New Year Honours list for his work in promoting diversity and inclusion.

He has been a member of the League's Equality Standard Panel since 2017.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We are delighted to have Paul join as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in an area he is hugely respected for.

"We have a longstanding commitment to diversity and anti-discrimination and we want to ensure we have strong policies and programmes in place which Paul will help us further develop."