Derry City: Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody join Candystripes

Derry assistant boss Kevin Deery with new signing Ibrahim Meite and City manager Declan Devine

Derry City have signed striker Ibrahim Meite and NI U21 international Jake Dunwoody two days before the resumption of the Premier Division season.

Former Cardiff City striker Meite joins the Candstripes after being released by Crawley Town.

Midfielder Dunwoody arrives at the Brandywell following a number of years with Stoke City.

Both players have signed until the end of the season, which returns with a home game against Sligo Rovers.

City boss Declan Devine has been busy bolstering his squad with the duo coming in after Adam Hamill and James Akintunde signed last week.

"Ibrahim was signed by Neil Warnock for Cardiff City. He's very strong, very direct, exactly what we need. Somebody to lead the line," Devine told the club website.

"I spoke to Ian Baraclough (NI manager) about Jake. I've known him for a while in the NI setup. He's quality and I'm really looking forward to seeing him playing.

"Baraclough thinks it's a great idea for him to play at that standard with Derry City. He gives us great options in the middle of the park."