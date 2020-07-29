Bethany England: Chelsea Women and England forward signs new contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Chelsea's Bethany England score an incredible long-range effort v Manchester City

Chelsea Women forward Bethany England has extended her contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old England international scored 21 goals in 24 games in 2019-20 as the Blues won both the Women's Super League and Continental League Cup.

Her performances saw her named player of the season at the Women's Super League awards earlier this month.

"It's means a lot to me, especially being at such a great club like Chelsea," she told the club website.

"I've spent a lot of time here already, so being able to extend that and hopefully kick on with what I've already achieved at this club is exciting."