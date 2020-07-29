Neil Harris backs Cardiff City to create play-off history against Fulham

Neil Harris (facing camera) talks to his players during Cardiff's 2-0 first-leg play-off semi-final loss to Fulham

Neil Harris is backing his Cardiff City side to create history by overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Fulham in their Championship play-off semi-final.

Having lost 2-0 at home on Monday, Cardiff travel to Craven Cottage on Thursday for the second leg.

In the play-offs' 33-year history, no second-tier team has reached the final having lost a first leg by two goals.

"We understand the challenge in front of us, but the barriers are there to be broken down," said Harris.

"Records are always there to be broken in all sports, not just football, and they continue to get broken.

"That's our task in front of us and we're not going to shy away from that task. We're not frightened. We look forward to the challenge."

Cardiff had started strongly in their first leg against Fulham but their early missed chances were to prove costly as the Cottagers took charge in the second half with goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano.

Scott Parker's side were the pre-match favourites having finished the regular Championship season fourth in the table - eight points clear of Cardiff in fifth - and they justified that tag with an impressive display in south Wales.

However, Harris believes his team are capable of turning the tie around.

'We can be a dangerous, wounded animal'

The Bluebirds were 14th in the Championship when they appointed the former Millwall manager last November, and he helped instigate a late-season revival which took his side to the play-offs.

Harris pointed to some of Cardiff's most notable comebacks during his reign as reasons to believe they could overcome the odds to beat Fulham and reach Tuesday's final at Wembley.

"Yeah, 3-3 at Leeds [having trailed 3-0], 2-0 down at Charlton in my first game in charge, we came back for the draw, 2-0 down after 18 minutes against Brentford and drew - and should have won the game," Harris said.

"We have trailed in a lot of games and found a way to come back and either win or draw. That gives me a lot of faith in my group - and belief.

"And it should give my players the belief that they can do it.

"We are a team that finds a way of scoring a goal or winning a game. A lot of credit goes to the players for that.

"They have done it time and time again, not just this year but in years gone by as well.

"We can be a dangerous, wounded animal to come back and hurt teams. We have to use that passion, determination and resilience in abundance on Thursday night."