First Half ends, Cagliari 2, Juventus 0.
Cagliari v Juventus
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 40Walukiewicz
- 23Ceppitelli
- 15Klavan
- 24Faragò
- 21Ionita
- 6RogBooked at 17mins
- 3Mattiello
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 37Gagliano
- 99Simeone
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 9Paloschi
- 14Birsa
- 19Pisacane
- 20Pereiro
- 22Lykogiannis
- 25Marigosu
- 26Ragatzu
- 27Lombardi
- 32Del Pupo
- 35Ladinetti
- 36Carboni
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 24Rugani
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicBooked at 24mins
- 38Muratore
- 33Bernardeschi
- 21Higuaín
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 14Matuidi
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 41Coccolo
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 43Peeters
- 44Vrioni
- 46Zanimacchia
- 47Frabotta
- Referee:
- Davide Ghersini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 2, Juventus 0. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Gagliano.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Luca Gagliano (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Gagliano (Cagliari).
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).