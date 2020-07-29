Italian Serie A
Cagliari2Juventus0

Cagliari v Juventus

Line-ups

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 23Ceppitelli
  • 15Klavan
  • 24Faragò
  • 21Ionita
  • 6RogBooked at 17mins
  • 3Mattiello
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 37Gagliano
  • 99Simeone

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 9Paloschi
  • 14Birsa
  • 19Pisacane
  • 20Pereiro
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 25Marigosu
  • 26Ragatzu
  • 27Lombardi
  • 32Del Pupo
  • 35Ladinetti
  • 36Carboni

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5PjanicBooked at 24mins
  • 38Muratore
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 21Higuaín
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 14Matuidi
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 41Coccolo
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 43Peeters
  • 44Vrioni
  • 46Zanimacchia
  • 47Frabotta
Referee:
Davide Ghersini

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cagliari 2, Juventus 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  3. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Cagliari 2, Juventus 0. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Gagliano.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Luca Gagliano (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

  13. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luca Gagliano (Cagliari).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).

