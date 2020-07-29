Hamilton Academical sign Tunde Owolabi from FC United of Manchester

Owolabi trained with the Hamilton squad on Thursday
Hamilton Academical have signed striker Tunde Owolabi from English non-league side FC United of Manchester for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joins on a one-year deal having scored 35 goals for the Northern Premier League club last term.

He was among the leading scorers in the top seven tiers of English football.

"Being a pro and playing against Celtic and Rangers wasn't something I expected to come this quickly," the Nigeria-born forward said.

"But it's here now and I just have to work hard and enjoy it to push myself to get into the team."

