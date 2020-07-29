Craig Conway: St Johnstone 'pretty close' to deal for midfielder

Davidson (left) says Conway could be available to face Dundee United on Saturday

Craig Conway is "pretty close" to signing for St Johnstone and could feature against Dundee United in the Premiership on Saturday, says boss Callum Davidson.

The former United player has been training with the Perth side.

Conway, 35, played for Salford City last season after spells with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

"I spoke to a few people about and got glowing references about his character," Davidson said.

"And you see him out on the training pitch helping the younger players. Hopefully we can get something over the line by Saturday."

Davidson will mark his managerial debut at Tannadice having replaced Tommy Wright, who spent seven years in charge of St Johnstone.

The squad is largely the same as the one which finished in the top six last season, with Drey Wright's switch to Hibernian the most notable departure.

Despite that, Davidson is pleased with his attacking options and singled out Jason O'Halloran for praise.

"He's come back and his attitude's been fantastic," the St Johnstone boss said.

"His performances have been really good, and he's somebody I'll look towards to be a big player this season for me."