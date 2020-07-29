Scottish Championship, League 1 & League 2 fixtures announced

The last meeting of Hearts and Dundee was in the Premiership in March 2019

Hearts will begin their Scottish Championship campaign at home to Dundee after the lower-league fixture lists were announced.

The Tynecastle club - and Partick Thistle - lost a legal challenge against their respective relegations.

Thistle start their League 1 season at Clyde, with the other relegated side, Stranraer, kicking off in League 2 at home to Elgin City.

All three divisions are set to start shortened 27-game terms on 17 October.

Each side will meet home and away initially, with the SPFL previously saying they would use "reasonable endeavours" to ensure no more than five of any club's nine other nine fixtures are away.

BBC Scotland will broadcast 20 matches across the campaign on Friday evenings.

It was Dundee's reversed ballot in a vote on how last season should be ended that ultimately led to the controversial relegations, with the late change of mind part of the case put forward by Hearts and Thistle.

Hearts will be managed by Robbie Neilson, who has led them to the Championship title before and won the division last season with Dundee United.