Sportscene: Gordon, Maloney & Kerr part of weekend line-up

Seven Scotland caps will be among the pundits this week as Sportscene shows all the Scottish Premiership action.

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon join Jonathan Sutherland on Sportscene Saturday, after Steven Thompson and Leanne Crichton appear on Sportscene results.

Thommo will be in the host's chair on Sunday along with James McFadden and Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley.

And Julie Fleeting and Shaun Maloney will be on Monday's highlights show.

That will showcase the best of Motherwell's trip to Ross County, with Sunday's programme focussing on Celtic against Hamilton Academical.

The new Saturday show will show all the goals from the opening day's matches, including the curtain-raiser between Aberdeen and Rangers.