Ryan Hardie: Plymouth Argyle re-sign Blackpool striker on loan

Ryan Hardie's goals helped Plymouth gain promotion to League One this season

Promoted League Two side Plymouth Argyle have re-signed Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old ended the 2019-20 campaign on loan with the Pilgrims, scoring seven times in 13 appearances.

The former Scotland Under-21 international came through the academy at Rangers and has also had loan spells with Raith, St Mirren and Livingston.

"Happy to get this done and can't wait to get started again! Looking forward to a big year," Hardie said on Twitter.

