Louise Quinn: Republic of Ireland defender signs for Fiorentina

Louise Quinn hopes to play for the Republic in the rescheduled Euros in England in 2022

Republic of Ireland international Louise Quinn has signed for Italian side Fiorentina on a one-year contract.

Quinn became a free agent after her contract with Arsenal expired, having won a WSL title and a Continental Cup in her three-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old defender told Fiorentina Femminile's social media channels that she is "really, really happy" to sign for the side.

She has been training with her team-mates in recent weeks.

Quinn securing a club will come as a boost to Republic of Ireland Women's manager Vera Pauw, with crucial Euro 2021 qualifiers coming up later in the year.

The centre-back scored seven goals in 76 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Notts County in the summer of 2017.