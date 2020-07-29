Conor Bradley signs first professional contract with Liverpool

Conor Bradley played for Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts

Conor Bradley has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old joined the Reds last year, having played with Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts.

He officially signed for the Anfield giants in September 2019 after receiving international clearance.

The Northern Ireland youth international captained NI Under-16s to success in the Victory Shield and has been playing most of his games at right-back for Liverpool Under-18s.

A versatile and athletic player, Bradley can also be deployed further forward.

His first goal arrived against West Bromwich Albion in November and he scored a superb effort versus Tottenham Hotspur on his FA Youth Cup debut in December.

One of Bradley's season highlights was a late headed winner against Stoke City in January and, by the end of the campaign, he had also made his bow in the Uefa Youth League and with the U23s in the Premier League International Cup fixture with Paris Saint-Germain.