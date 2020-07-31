Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's back. After months of acrimony, disputed votes, legal arguments and court appearances that followed the Scottish Professional Football League being halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the top flight has lift off for a new season on Saturday.

It won't be Scottish football as we've ever seen it before. Social distancing, face coverings and hand sanitisation will remain the norm off the pitch, where the voices of a live crowd will be absent with no fans allowed to fill the stands.

On the pitch, the five permitted substitutes per side designed to give players respite in what is a congested fixture programme will add to the unfamiliarity.

Celtic, though, will be looking to make sure it ends in what has has become the norm for nine years - and a historic 10th consecutive title. Meanwhile, promoted Dundee United will look to revive their tradition of chasing a European place.

Catch up with the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Aberdeen are without last season's top scorer, Sam Cosgrove, and fellow forward Curtis Main through injury. Manager Derek McInnes suggested on Thursday that 21-year-old Bruce Anderson will be given a chance to lead the line but has since added 19-year-old Ryan Edmondson on loan from Leeds United. He hopes defenders Shay Logan and Ash Taylor, plus midfielders Dylan McGeouch and Miko Virtanen, will overcome injuries, while free agent Tommie Hoban has been signed as cover for injured centre-half Mikey Devlin.

Rangers' question marks are also up front, although Alfredo Morelos will be available despite interest from Lille. Former England striker Jermain Defoe misses out through injury along with midfielder Steven Davis.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Obviously it's been put on us a bit because of the budget cuts, but not one single player has complained - they have just got on with what needs to be done. I've got a brilliant set of lads and they are ready to play well for the club."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We understand the importance of the season and the important thing for us is to hit the ground running, starting with a historically tough trip to Pittodrie. We are going in good shape and are looking ready."

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their last 10 top-flight visits to Aberdeen (W6 D3) - a 2-1 defeat in September 2016 under Mark Warburton.

Dundee United v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon and St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson take charge of their first competitive games with their new clubs after summer appointments.

Winger Luke Bolton is in contention to start for promoted United after joining on loan from Manchester City, while captain Mark Reynolds should start in defence after brushing off a knock.

Former United winger Craig Conway could make his St Johnstone debut after completing his move on Friday having left Salford City.

Dundee Utd manager Micky Mellon: "We're in a transition - up a level. Nobody will know where we are in terms of talent until we get in there and start operating. We're quietly confident the group will be able to go up and give a good account of itself."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Pre-season is there for a reason - to get them fit - but we all enjoy the competitive side and for me, the backroom staff and the players, there's been a bit of a buzz around the place this week and we're looking forward to Saturday. I am very proud and fortunate to come back and manage this club, but ultimately you want to win games of football,"

Did you know? This will be the first top-flight meeting of the sides since April 2016, when United won 1-0.

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Stevie Mallan is doubtful with a thigh problem for Hibernian, while the game is likely to come too soon for striker Christian Doidge and defender Adam Jackson as they return from injury. But centre-half Ryan Porteous is poised for his first appearance since aggravating a knee problem in January.

Midfielder Aaron Tshibola could make his third debut for Kilmarnock, the former loanee from Astn Villa having signed permanently on Friday. Jake Eastwood, on loan from Sheffield United, and Danny Rogers are vying for the goalkeeper's jersey after also both signing this week.

HIbernian head coach Jack Ross: "Like every club there have been challenges in terms of preparation. There will be a period of adjustment for players and teams. Some players will benefit, some will probably find it challenging but I'm sure they will adjust."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "I know what this bunch of boys can do. They know me, they know what I'm about, they know that I demand 100% at all times. We've got a decent core that we had from last season and, when everyone's fit, we're okay. Whatever the result is on Saturday, it won't be because they are not fit or not ready to go."

Did you know? Hibs have only lost one of their last nine home top-flight games against Kilmarnock (W4 D4), and are unbeaten in five (W2 D3) since a 0-1 reverse in May 2014 under Terry Butcher.

St Mirren v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Sam Foley is in the St Mirren squad following hernia surgery but is vying for a place in the starting line-up alongside six summer recruits. However, midfield duo Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Livingston will be without Hakeem Odoffin after the English defender was transferred to Premiership rivals Hamilton Academical on Friday. However, head coach Gary Holt has five permanent summer signings of his own vying for debuts, while Lyndon Dykes should start up front after bids from an English Championship club were rejected for the striker.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I've learned so much from that first season. I was probably a little bit naive, probably a little bit negative as well and possibly gave some of the teams too much respect, just because of my lack of experience at this level. It will be a physical test. The lads will have to stand up to that, but I don't think there will be too many teams who bully my lads this year."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "We finished fifth and we will use it as a carrot, but first and foremost we want stability in the league. I have that wee feeling in the belly, the fire, the nervousness, excitement because its the football season starting. St Mirren have made some good signings with a bit more experience in the defensive side, but we know where we can hurt them as well."

Did you know? Livingston were unbeaten in all three league meetings with St Mirren last term (W2 D1).

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (Sun, 16:30)

Vasilis Barkas goes straight into the Celtic squad, but Scott Bain could start depending on how the Greece goalkeeper's fitness is assessed after his transfer from AEK Athens on Thursday. Winger Mikey Johnston is the reigning champions' only injury absentee with a calf problem.

English right-back Hakeem Odoffin could make his Hamilton debut after moving from Livingston on Friday. But fellow defender and club captain Brian Easton and midfielder Will Collar miss out through injury, while the game comes too soon for David Templeton despite the winger's return to training.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's exciting. The anticipation is building now. It has been a good week so far. While it is going into a historic season, we can't let it get away from the day-to-day work. What I expect from Hamilton is good energy, well-organised, well-coached and they gave us a couple of tough games last season and we have to be right on it."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "This year, we need to stay in the Premiership, first and foremost. It's the first home game of the season where Celtic are going for 10-in-a-row so we know they will be flying and we need to be ready. As long as you're not beaten in your head before you get there, that gives us a wee chance."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost each of their last eight league visits to Celtic Park since winning 1-0 in October 2014 under Alex Neil.

Ross County v Motherwell (Mon, 19:45)

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell is confident the Dingwall club will have completed the signing of Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan in time to face Motherwell. But midfielder Joe Chlamers and defender Tom Grivosti remain sidelined long-term.

Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, who joined on loan this week, is in line to make his Well debut along with a series of other summer recruits. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to make his first competitive appearance since Northern Ireland's Nations League clash with Austria in November 2018, after which he suffered deep vein thrombosis. However, midfielder Jake Carroll and defender Charles Dunne will return to fitness before September.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Ross is travelling up just now for a medical. It's just been one of those domino chains where we knew, once Celtic got a new goalkeeper in, Ross would come up to us. We've been patient because it's important we give ourselves good options in every area."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The worry for me is the transfer window is open now until October. So, with England shutting down for a little while, there is always the fear that English teams come in after watching games early on. So we are prepared for that, but I have strengthened us in lots of areas."

Did you know? Motherwell have only lost one of their last five league meetings with County (W3 D1), winning both of the last two in a row.