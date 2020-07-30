Aiden O'Brien: Sunderland sign former Millwall striker

Aiden O'Brien came through Millwall's academy and went on to make 226 first-team appearances for the London club

Former Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien has joined League One club Sunderland on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has moved to the Stadium of Light just seven days after his nine-year spell as a senior Millwall player ended when his contract expired.

O'Brien is manager Phil Parkinson's first summer signing.

"Aiden can also play in a variety of attacking roles, which I feel is important for us," Parkinson said.

The Black Cats boss also said O'Brien's previous experience of helping Millwall gain promotion from League One will be valuable.

O'Brien's arrival comes four days after Sunderland owner Stewart Donald said he had entered a period of exclusivity with a prospective buyer.

They will spend a third successive season in England's third-tier competition after finishing eighth in the table on points per game after clubs voted to curtail the campaign early because of the coronavirus pandemic.