Bristol Rovers: Striker Jonah Ayunga joins from Havant and Waterlooville

Jonah Ayunga in action for Sutton United
Former Sutton United striker Jonah Ayunga has joined Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee

Bristol Rovers have signed Kenya striker Jonah Ayunga on a two-year deal from non-league club Havant and Waterlooville.

The 23-year-old, who had a spell with Brighton as a youth player, was joint top scorer in National League South last season with 17 goals in 30 games.

Rovers boss Ben Garner said they beat "a number of EFL clubs" to sign Ayunga.

"I've been really impressed by both his desire to join us and his hunger to improve," Garner said.

