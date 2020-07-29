James Anderson: Philanthropist gifts £300,000 to youth football teams

Anderson is donating £300,000 to youth football after gifting over £3m to the men's professional game and £250,000 for women's football

Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson is to donate £300,000 to youth football teams across Scotland.

Over 4,000 clubs will benefit from the money, which is to help with the costs of new safety measures being put in place as a result of the coronavirus.

It means every Scottish Youth FA club will receive free membership for an entire season.

Anderson has already given over £3m to the men's senior game, and £250,000 for women's football.

The latest donation, which comes via the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, will cover teams up to and including the under-21 age group and will also fund coaching, grassroots volunteers and first aid.

"We would like to express the utmost gratitude to James Anderson for this outstanding gesture and, of course, to the Scottish Football Partnership for their on-going support," said SYFA chairman John McCrimmond.

"Last season we had more than 60,000 registered players who haven't been able to play football for more than four months now. This money will help ensure that we get as many of those players back on the pitch as possible."