Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic boss set to step down after administration and relegation

Paul Cook would have kept Wigan in the Championship but for a 12-point penalty for going into administration

Paul Cook is poised to leave his job as Wigan Athletic manager following relegation to League One, and with the club in administration.

Cook, who was appointed in May 2017, saw Wigan handed a 12-point deduction, subject to appeal, which put them in the Championship's bottom three.

The 53-year-old had led the Latics to 10 wins from their last 18 games, which otherwise would have made them safe.

He has been linked to the vacancy at Championship side Bristol City.

Wigan's appeal against their points deduction is set to be heard on Friday.

The news gives administrators and club directors a new headache as they continue their search for a new buyer, while future recruitment is also made difficult by both the financial situation and lack of a manager in charge.

Players have been sold to keep money coming in to run the club, while negotiations continue with prospective owners regarding a sale of the Latics.

Cook halted Latics slide

Having arrived from Portsmouth as a League Two title winner, Cook followed that success with the 2017-18 League One title at the DW Stadium, guiding the Latics back to the second tier at the first attempt.

It was the second time in three seasons the club had topped the division, but Cook did what Gary Caldwell, Warren Joyce and caretaker boss Graham Barrow could not by keeping them in the division the following season.

In doing so, his Wigan side beat Leeds, and again recorded victory over the champions this season at Elland Road, while also taking three points away at runners-up West Brom.

They were well on course to finish in mid-table before new owners Next Leader Fund, who had only taken over the club early last month, put the club into administration at the start of July.