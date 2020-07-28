Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin 'committed' to top flight return

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium will host Championship football next season after the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin says he is "committed" to the club's Premier League return "as soon as possible".

Eddie Howe's side have dropped out of the top flight for the first time since 2015, but Demin believes it is the level his club "belongs".

The Russian businessman Demin also aims to retain the club's best players.

With speculation surrounding the likes of forward Callum Wilson and midfielder David Brooks, Demin says "these players are the future of the football club".

"Over the past five seasons, we have built and developed a young and talented squad with international experience, which I believe can thrive in the Championship," he said.

"That is what we are now fully focused on. While it is important to analyse and assess the past 12 months, we are looking to the future and ensuring that we are a stronger and better club for this experience."

Long-serving boss Howe is reviewing his own future, but the Cherries are expected to want the former defender to stay at the helm.

Bournemouth's board are also reportedly considering whether to pursue any legal challenge over the goalline technology error in the Aston Villa v Sheffield United match in June.

Hawk-Eye apologised after the Blades were denied a goal in the match after the ball had crossed the line. The match finished 0-0 and Villa ended the season one point above relegated Bournemouth in the Premier League.