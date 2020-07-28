Josh Laurent: Reading sign ex-Shrewsbury Town midfielder on a two-year deal

Josh Laurent helped Shrewsbury take Liverpool to an FA Cup replay in January's fourth round tie

Reading have signed midfielder Josh Laurent on a two-year deal, after his contract expired at Shrewsbury Town.

The 25-year-old played 42 games for the Shrews last season, scoring four goals, totalling 93 appearances since his move from Wigan in the summer of 2018.

Laurent, who lists Hartlepool, Bury and Brentford among his senior clubs, made one Championship appearance - against Birmingham - during his spell at Wigan.

"Josh is a talented player," boss Mark Bowen told the club website.

"[He] fits the mould as a hungry, vibrant, energetic young midfielder who I am sure will make an impact at Madejski Stadium."

