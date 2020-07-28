Wes Hoolahan: Cambridge United sign former Republic of Ireland international playmaker for 2020-21

Wes Hoolahan won 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland, including playing games at Euro 2016

Former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan has joined Cambridge United for the 2020-21 League Two season.

The 38-year-old midfielder had trained with the U's during the summer of 2019 but ended up signing for A-League side Newcastle Jets in Australia last term.

Hoolahan has made 489 career club appearances, as well as scoring three goals in 43 games for the Republic.

"The hunger is there to do well," Hoolahan told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I look after myself and do the right things and hopefully feel good. I still wake up and feel hungry and relatively fit, I'll keep going as long as I can, I love playing football and it's been in me since I was a kid."

Dublin-born Hoolahan played 112 Premier League games with Norwich City, for whom he totalled 352 appearances, and also represented Blackpool and West Brom among his senior clubs.

He was part of Martin O'Neill's Ireland squad that reached the last 16 of Euro 2016, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Sweden and curling in the cross which Robbie Brady headed in to seal a 1-0 win over Italy.

U's coach Mark Bonner told the club website: "We are delighted that Wes has joined us and the quality and experience he will bring us makes him a really strong addition to the team."