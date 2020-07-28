Ellis Iandolo: Swindon Town's longest-serving player signs new deal to 2022

Ellis Iandolo has made 62 league appearances for Swindon Town since 2015

Swindon Town's longest-serving player, Ellis Iandolo, has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 22-year-old forward agreed his first professional deal with the Robins in 2015 and helped them win promotion to League One last season.

A ligament injury limited his playing time in 2019-20 to 17 appearances in all competitions, but he is now fit, ahead of pre-season.

"I'm delighted to sign. I can’t wait to see what the season brings," he said.

"It’s been five years at the club now – I’ve seen a lot of ups and down but the club is 100% moving in the right direction.

“There are some big clubs in League One, now – like Sunderland – that are going to be tough but that should excite any player playing for this club."