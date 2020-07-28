Jordan Turnbull: Salford City sign defender on two-year deal after Northampton release

Jordan Turnbull
Jordan Turnbull was part of the Northampton side that beat Exeter City in this season's League Two play-off final

Salford City have signed centre-back Jordan Turnbull on a two-year deal following his release by Northampton.

Turnbull, 25, helped the Cobblers win the League Two play-offs last month, starting in the final against Exeter City at Wembley.

One of his five goals last season came in a 2-0 win against Salford at Sixfields in October.

The former Southampton trainee also has English Football League experience during spells at Swindon and Coventry.

