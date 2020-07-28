Stephen Garrett: Winger says farewell to Cliftonville after decade at Solitude

Garrett had been made available to other clubs last summer

Winger Stephen Garrett has left Cliftonville after a decade at the north Belfast club.

The 33-year-old posted a farewell message to Reds fans on social media on Tuesday, a day after they lost to Glentoran in an Irish Cup semi-final.

Garrett moved to Solitude from Newry City in 2010 and was part of the squad that won league titles with Cliftonville in 2013 and 2014.

"All good things come to an end," Garrett posted in a message to fans.

"Thank you to each and very one of you for your amazing support over the last decade. It only seems like yesterday I made my debut against Cibalia, I guess time flies when you're having fun.

"I'll be forever proud to have spent over 10 years and played over 350 games at such a fantastic club. I've made some incredible memories and brilliant friendships that will last a lifetime."

Cliftonville's season ended on Monday when they lost 7-6 to the Glens in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the match at Windsor Park had finished 1-1.