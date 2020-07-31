FA Cup quiz: Can you name these Wembley experts?

Both of these gentlemen would be back at Wembley as managers...

There will be no shortage of big-game experience in the dugouts at Wembley on Saturday when Arsenal face Chelsea in the the 139th Heads Up FA Cup final.

Both the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have lifted the trophy before as players - but how good is your knowledge of others to both play and manage in the men's showpiece event?

BBC Sport has taken a look at the past 40 years and named those to do both.

They are listed in alphabetical order and we've told you which finals they were involved in.

How many can you get?