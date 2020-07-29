Irish Cup final: Glentoran favourites or a 50/50 call? - Young and Walker on Windsor decider

Ballymena players celebrate their semi-final win over Coleraine on Monday

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday 31 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

It may not be the first Saturday in May and the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 mean it may not be the spectacle of colour provided by the presence of thousands of spectators but this year's Irish Cup final remains a keenly anticipated one.

For Irish League fans starved of match action for four and a half months, Monday's dramatic semi-final double-header provided a welcome respite and thoughts have now turned to Friday's decider between Glentoran and Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

Ahead of the biggest occasion in the local football calendar, we asked regular BBC Sport NI analysts Scott Young and Roy Walker to assess the prospects for the showdown between Mick McDermott's Glens and David Jeffrey's Sky Blues.

Scott Young (ex-Glentoran player and manager)

Scott Young was Glentoran manager from 2010 to 2012

'Glens favourites but no foregone conclusion'

Glentoran will go into the match as favourites but Mick McDermott and his squad will know the outcome is no foregone conclusion and victory in the final will have to be hard earned.

The Glens do not have a full quota to choose from because of injury and players being cup-tied and any cup final is about producing a one-off performance when required on the big occasion.

Mick will be trying to keep a lid on things but as a former Glentoran player and manager I am so excited by what I am seeing happen at the club.

The club have been in the wilderness for such a long time because of their financial situation and now the reality is they have a chance to pick up silverware in the form of the Irish Cup and secure the huge financial boost which would come with qualifying for the Europa League.

The supporters have really taken to Mick - he has been a breath of fresh air. The minimum requirement they demand is a team out on the pitch giving their all, players who have bought into the club and want to be part of bringing back the glory days.

If the Glens win the cup fantastic but whether they do or not the fans know the club is heading in the right direction and can provide a massive challenge to the likes of Linfield and Coleraine in the league next season.

Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris was named man-of-the-match in the semi-final win over Cliftonville

'Matchwinner Nasseri can light up a game'

Elliott Morris is a club legend, a gem of a guy I played with and managed, and I was so proud of how he played in the semi-final win over Cliftonville.

He performed really well, as did Patrick McClean and Robbie McDaid, who looked sharp. Marcus Kane played a great captain's role too. He was unlucky with his header that hit the bar and he led by example.

Navid Nasseri impressed me. He is a potential matchwinner who will have to be watched closely by Ballymena. He can light up a game - he has pace and power, he's direct, he can take people on and he likes to shoot for goal.

From a Ballymena perspective, I'd be surprised if Leroy Millar and Andy McGrory don't start given the impact they made as substitutes against Coleraine, along with Kenny Kane, who asked questions of the Bannsiders defence when he came on.

Millar provided real drive from the middle of the park and made runs from behind while McGrory produced a fantastic delivery for the goal.

Adam Lecky's role will in the final will be pivotal. He needs to play well and be the focal point of the team, bringing people into play and taking the Glentoran players into positions they don't want to go if Ballymena are to win this final.

Substitute Andy McGrory and captain Jim Ervin impressed for Ballymena in the semi-final win over Coleraine

'Doing the basics well and Ervin key'

Defensively they will look to be more solid and deal more effectively with set-pieces and crosses where they looked vulnerable on Monday.

David Jeffrey will be telling his players that if Glentoran are to beat them, then they have to make them earn it and not make it easy for them - by doing the basics right, communicating well with each other and every player doing their job well against their individual opponent.

Their captain Jim Ervin is another key figure. He is like a fine wine, he seems to get better with age, and his experience will be invaluable in the Ballymena dressing room.

He obviously has the respect of his fellow players, his play is so steady and he is a calming influence. He is such a good person to have about off the park too.

He was immense in the semi-final and if it was not for his organisational skills Coleraine could have been out of sight. He kept Ballymena in the game.

It is a big ask to have players go through extra-time after such a long lay-off and then expect them to produce again on Friday but at least both sides experienced that so that evens it up.

It's fantastic that the players' families will be in attendance so they can celebrate with their loved ones in the stand at the end of the game and some supporters too to provide some atmosphere.

Roy Walker (former Ballymena United manager)

Roy Walker was in charge of Ballymena United from 2008 to 2011

'A difficult one to call'

On the basis of their league position and form over the season, Glentoran would start as favourites but the long period of inactivity makes it a 50-50 call I think in the context of a one-off match.

If these fixtures had been played when they were originally scheduled to be played then I may have had a different take but the lengthy lay-off means there is no real momentum going into the game and there is still that sense of unpredictability still surrounding it.

In my view four days' recovery time is plenty. There should be no issue around that and with the adrenalin flowing the players will all be well up for it.

With just a limited number of supporters it promises to be something of a surreal occasion - a lot may depend on how the two sets of players deal with the unusual circumstances. They will just want to play and hopefully make that contribution which may make the difference.

It's just a pity the majority of both sets of fans will not be able to attend what is the showpiece of the season as they would both have brought plenty of support to make it a memorable occasion.

Games between these clubs have traditionally involved plenty of goals in recent years and with so much of the sporting spotlight on the local game I hope the match is a good spectacle.

Robbie McDaid is congratulated after scoring the equalising goal against Cliftonville

Plenty at stake for both clubs

Ballymena are aiming to end that long spell without an Irish Cup win since 1989 while for Glentoran they will hope to mark the progress they have made with tangible reward in the form of a trophy - to re-emphasise that they are going places, not to mention the added carrot of securing European football.

I thought neither of the finalists were the dominant team in midfield in their semi-finals - they would both see that as an area they could improve on and the team that imposes themselves better in that area could gain the upper hand.

I would expect more chances to fall the way of Ballymena's strikers Cathair Friel and Adam Lecky at some stage and Lecky has added incentive to show Glentoran what they missed out on when they made that audacious bid for him in January.

Both goalkeepers played significant parts in their sides' semi-final victories - I thought they were excellent - and Ross Glendinning and Elliott Morris will have big roles to play again.

The two teams have plenty of experience in their ranks too - the Glens with the likes of Patrick McClean, Keith Cowan, Marcus Kane and Elliott Morris - and Ballymena with Jim Ervin - you rarely see him have a bad game and he is all you want in a captain and a defender.

Ballymena's substitutions made a big impact in the win over Coleraine - they had a major influence on the outcome and subs will be important again, offering fresh energy and running power at the end of the game, as well as the tactical element.

Scott Young and Roy Walker were talking to BBC Sport NI's Richard Petrie