Scottish Premiership: Pundits James McFadden & Leanne Crichton assess clubs

Will there be a title race? Who will be scrapping for Europe? And which sides are in trouble?

With the help of Sportscene pundits James McFadden and Leanne Crichton, BBC Scotland assesses all 12 Scottish Premiership teams as the league season looms.

See what they think of your team's chances this season...

Last season: Fourth

McFadden: With Sam Cosgrove out for the foreseeable, they may still be a little light in the attacking department despite the loan signing of Ryan Edmondson from Leeds. That said, the signing of Jonny Hayes could prove to be a great bit of business as they look to better last season's position

Last season: Champions

McFadden: I thought it was good business getting Mohamed Elyounoussi back and new keeper Vasilis Barkas comes with a decent track record. I expect more players to come in so, as always, they will be the team to catch.

Last season: First in Championship

Crichton: The wait is finally over for United. Micky Mellon has replaced Robbie Neilson and striker Lawrence Shankland remains, but for how long? If Mellon can hang on to his star man, and add a few other experienced players, they will do just fine.

Last season: 11th

Crichton: Always the underdogs and forever surviving at the bottom end of the table. They have lost key players in Alex Gogic, Aaron McGowan and Mikel Miller so it will be another tough season for them.

Last season: Seventh

Crichton: Jack Ross has added quality to his squad in Drey Wright and Alex Gogic, along with the Championship goal machine that is Kevin Nisbet. I can see Hibs getting back to their best and really pushing for the top four.

Last season: Eighth

Crichton: Alex Dyer has recruited a few players but, after an eighth place finish last term, I'm just not sure they have what it takes to reach the heights of previous seasons under Steve Clarke.

Last season: Fifth

McFadden: Gary Holt's side always have plenty of doubters but they have a way of playing that teams find hard to counter. I expect another good season.

Last season: Third

McFadden: They've had a good transfer window, and in Jake Hastie they have a player with a point to prove on his return to the club. Having David Turnbull back fit is like a new signing as they look to reach the heights of last season.

Last season: Second

McFadden: It seems Steven Gerrard's side have had a good pre-season, but now comes the huge pressure of trying to stop Celtic's 10-in-a-row bid. They will be looking to bring in another striker, but a lot could also depend on Alfredo Morelos' future and if they find a ready-made replacement if he goes.

Last season: 10th

Crichton: New solo manager Stuart Kettlewell has it all to do. The addition of Dundee United this season will make it a very tough season in the bottom half and they will have a fight on their hands to ensure safety.

Last season: Sixth

Crichton: New manager Callum Davidson has a big challenge to match the consistency and sustainability set by former manager Tommy Wright. I think he needs to add a few more players to add experience and grit to his side. Achieving a top-six finish will be a huge ask.

Last season: Ninth

Crichton: Jim Goodwin's side have utilised the off-season well and taken the opportunity to strengthen very well. Marcus Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy, Jak Alnwick and Richard Tait bring good experience. Top six might be unrealistic, but who knows if the side gel quickly.