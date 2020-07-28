Arsenal: Shkodran Mustafi to miss start of next season

Shkodran Mustafi picked up a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the FA Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the start of next season after having surgery on his hamstring injury.

The German defender, 28, sustained the injury during the closing stages of his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on 18 July.

The Gunners are aiming for Mustafi to return to training in October.

It means he will miss a second FA Cup final after he was forced to sit out the victory over Chelsea in 2017 with illness.

An Arsenal statement said: "Further assessments during the week identified a significant injury to the right hamstring.

"As a result, Shkodran had a successful small procedure. He is now in the early stages of his recovery and rehabilitation, receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team."