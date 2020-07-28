Timo Werner: Chelsea striker says manager Lampard the 'main' attraction in moving to London club

Timo Werner began training with Chelsea this week after completing a £54m switch from RB Leipzig earlier this summer

Chelsea's newest recruit Timo Werner says playing under manager Frank Lampard was the "main" attraction upon deciding to join the club.

The Germany striker, 24, started training with the Blues this week after completing a £54m switch from RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

"We talked a lot about the system, how he [Lampard] wants to play and sees me playing," said Werner.

"He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us."

Werner was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool before signing for Chelsea, and the forward says it is "like a little dream" moving to the west London club.

"When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club," he added.

"I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with (Didier) Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech as the technical advisor, it is like a little dream for me.

"But I want to become, not a same player like them, I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best."

While Werner understands the demands of the English top flight, he also believes his attributes are suited to the Premier League.

"The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here," Werner told Chelsea's official club website.

"It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level, so those are the reasons I come to the Premier League and to Chelsea."