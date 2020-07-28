Tottenham sign Wigan youngster Alfie Devine

Alfie Devine was part of the Wigan FA Youth Cup side that beat Spurs in January

Wigan Athletic have sold their second young player since entering administration with England Under-16 international midfielder Alfie Devine joining Tottenham.

Devine was part of the Latics FA Youth Cup side that beat Spurs on their way to the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 competition for the first time in their history.

The former Liverpool academy player signed a long-term contract with Wigan on 6 June, less than a month before they went into administration.

Jensen Weir was signed by Brighton on Thursday.

The money raised will be used to help fund the club through July, with further wages due at the end of the month.

BBC Sport understands Wigan administrators remain confident about the future of the club even though they called off negotiations with their preferred bidder on Friday.

It had been hoped the club would be in a position to outline the latest situation on 31 July, when Wigan are also due to appeal against the 12-point deduction for going into administration, which, unless it is removed, will condemn the club to relegation into League One from the Championship.