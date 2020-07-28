Bangor welcomes Inter Milan academy programme

Denmark and ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is one of Inter Milan's current stars

Bangor City has linked up with Italian giants Inter Milan to help develop young players.

The programme has been arranged with help from the Cyrmru Premier side's president, Italian musician and producer Domenico Serafino.

Coaches from the Serie A side will take training sessions in north Wales, while young players will be able to visit Inter's San Siro home.

"In Wales there is a hotbed of young, skilful players," said Serafino.

"This is a chance for them to make the most of their ability.

"Inter's coaches will come over here and work on a daily basis with the players and instil in them the routines and practices that they will need to get to the top of the game."

Bangor will offer the first Inter Milan Academy programme in the UK, which has 22 permanent projects around the world.

"We're delighted to announce the opening of this new Inter Academy, the first in the UK," said Inter Milan chief executive Alessandro Antonello.

"We're pleased that a club with such long traditions as Bangor City has bought into our project and decided to join the Inter family.

"The partnership will facilitate mutual growth by sharing Inter's expertise with a country that is placing great importance on the development of football."

Inter Academy Wales will be open to children and young adults between the ages of six and 18.