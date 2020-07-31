Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

New season, new look for Sportscene Predictions....

After Steven Thompson romped to victory last season, his place has been taken by Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine.

Every Friday, she'll predict the Scottish Premiership results against one of that weekend's Sportscene pundits.

First up, former Scotland international - and current Belgium assistant coach - Shaun Maloney...

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 1
AmyShaun Maloney
Aberdeen v Rangers1-31-2
Dundee Utd v St Johnstone2-12-1
Hibernian v Kilmarnock1-12-1
St Mirren v Livingston1-02-2
Celtic v Hamilton Acad3-03-0
Ross County v Motherwell1-21-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off on Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Aberdeen v Rangers (12:30 BST)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Shaun's prediction: 1-2

Dundee Utd v St Johnstone

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Livingston

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-2

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (Sun, 16:30)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Shaun's prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Motherwell (Mon, 19:45)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Shaun's prediction: 1-2

