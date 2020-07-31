Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

From the section

New season, new look for Sportscene Predictions....

After Steven Thompson romped to victory last season, his place has been taken by Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine.

Every Friday, she'll predict the Scottish Premiership results against one of that weekend's Sportscene pundits.

First up, former Scotland international - and current Belgium assistant coach - Shaun Maloney...

Scottish Premiership - week 1 Amy Shaun Maloney Aberdeen v Rangers 1-3 1-2 Dundee Utd v St Johnstone 2-1 2-1 Hibernian v Kilmarnock 1-1 2-1 St Mirren v Livingston 1-0 2-2 Celtic v Hamilton Acad 3-0 3-0 Ross County v Motherwell 1-2 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off on Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Aberdeen v Rangers (12:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Shaun's prediction: 1-2

Dundee Utd v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Shaun's prediction: 2-2

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Shaun's prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Motherwell (Mon, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Shaun's prediction: 1-2