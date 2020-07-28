Rollin Menayese and George Maris: Mansfield Town sign Bristol Rovers defender and Cambridge United midfielder for undisclosed fees

Rollin Menayese made 23 appearances for Bristol Rovers during the 2019-20 season

Mansfield Town have signed Bristol Rovers defender Rollin Menayese and Cambridge United midfielder George Maris for undisclosed fees.

Menayese, 22, links up with former Rovers boss Graham Coughlan, who joined Mansfield midway through last season.

Maris, 24, has scored 22 goals in 150 appearances during four years with Cambridge after joining from Lincoln.

Both players have signed two-year contracts with the Stags, who have now made seven signings for next season.

Ex-Cardiff youngster Menayese played 28 times in three years with Rovers, as well as going on loan to Swindon and Aldershot.

Coughlan told the club website that Menayese would "make us stronger" and could "become a big player at Mansfield".

"We have a development project on our hands with Rollin. He wants to push his career to the next level, and he can do that with us here at Mansfield," he said.

On Maris, Coughlan added: "George is a very technical player with lots of ability and a great work ethic. He will bring us creativity in the final third and very good delivery at set pieces."