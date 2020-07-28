Ivan Toney: Peterborough receive 'bid from Scotland' for striker

Media playback is not supported on this device

FA Cup: 'Absolutely beautiful goal' - Ivan Toney scores stunner for Peterborough

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says a bid "from Scotland" is one of "multiple" offers for League One top scorer Ivan Toney.

The English striker, 24, has been linked with Celtic and Rangers in recent weeks.

Toney has scored 49 goals in 94 appearances since moving to London Road from Newcastle United in 2018.

Manager Darren Ferguson has said Peterborough "will have to sell" Toney this summer.

