Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Manchester City midfielder joins Sheffield Wednesday for undisclosed fee

The length of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's deal at Sheffield Wednesday has not been disclosed

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old came though the youth ranks at City, having first joined the club aged eight, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

Wednesday said "the intention" is for the teenager to "breakthrough" as a senior player at Hillsborough.

"I am confident it will fall into place for me here," Dele-Bashiru said.

"I'm at an age now where I want to be playing first team football. I know there are other players in the same position but competition for places is a positive."

Dele-Bashiru, whose brother Tom is at Watford having also come through the City ranks, is Garry Monk's first summer signing - although the length of the deal has not been disclosed.

"The manager has shown a desire to bring me to the club and that means a lot," Dele-Bashiru said. "He has a good CV and I'm sure this is the right platform for me at this stage of my career."