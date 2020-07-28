Tom White: Bolton Wanderers sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder on loan

Tom White is yet to make a senior appearance for Blackburn after signing from Gateshead last summer

Newly relegated League Two side Bolton have signed midfielder Tom White on a season-long loan from Blackburn.

The 23-year-old is reunited with boss Ian Evatt at Bolton, having featured under the manager as he guided Barrow to promotion as National League champions last season.

White scored two goals in 19 appearances to help the Cumbrian club return to the English Football League.

"He is a great acquisition to our squad," said Evatt.

"While Tom might not be a name known to our fans, I know him very well as I had him last year at Barrow. He is the complete midfield player who can run, pass, dribble and break up play."