Kilmarnock sign former Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Rogers

Danny Rogers has appeared in three of Kilmarnock's pre-season friendlies

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of former Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Rogers on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who left Pittodrie earlier this summer, has been training with the Rugby Park club and has appeared in three friendlies.

While at Aberdeen, the Irishman had stints on loan with Dumbarton, Falkirk, St Mirren and Morton.

"I'm delighted to join Killie and as soon as the opportunity came up, I knew it was where I wanted to be" he said.

