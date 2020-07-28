Rico Henry: Brentford left-back has Swansea City red card rescinded

Brentford's Rico Henry was sent off in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final against Swansea with the score at 0-0

Rico Henry will be available for Brentford's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Swansea after having a three-match ban overturned.

Left-back Henry was sent off in Sunday’s first leg at the Liberty Stadium, which the Bees lost 1-0, for a challenge on Connor Roberts.

A claim of wrongful dismissal against the 23-year-old was successful, the Football Association have confirmed.

The two sides meet again in the second leg at Griffin Park on Wednesday.

Henry has been ever-present in the Championship for Brentford this season and after Sunday’s game his manager Thomas Frank was critical of referee Keith Stroud.

Frank felt the video assistant referee (VAR) system should have been used to overturn the second-half decision, which happened before Swansea went on to win the game.