Scottish Premiership players can take a knee if they wish to

The plans have been announced after talks between the SPFL, PFA Scotland and Show Racism the Red card

Scottish Premiership players will be given the chance to take a knee before kick-off of this weekend's matches - should they wish to do so.

Video messages featuring players from each of the 12 top-flight teams will be shown, and sides will also wear Show Racism the Red Card t-shirts during their warm-ups.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said the SPFL "wholeheartedly supports" the right of anyone involved in the matches to take a knee, but insists it will "remain a matter of personal choice".

He added: "It would be wholly inappropriate for the SPFL, or indeed any organisation, to compel anyone to make any specific gesture.

"As in other sports, individuals must be free to express their own views in other ways, and the SPFL respects their right to do so."

Players in England and further afield have been taking a knee before matches to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.