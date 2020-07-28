Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough boss to remain at Riverside next season

Neil Warnock guided Middlesbrough to Championship survival at the end of the 2019-20 season

Neil Warnock will stay on as manager of Championship club Middlesbrough next season.

Warnock, who replaced Jonathan Woodgate as boss on 23 June, guided Boro to 17th having battled against relegation for much of the season.

It was uncertain whether the 71-year-old would remain in charge for the 2020-21 campaign and had taken some time away to decide on his future.

Assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also be staying on.

The pair were brought in when Warnock was first appointed, with Boro 21st in the table at the time.

They went on to win four of their eight remaining games, although he was unable to oversee a first victory at the Riverside Stadium since Boxing Day.

"Neil will be with us next season," Boro chairman Steve Gibson told BBC Look North.

"He's busy already. He said he was going to take a week off down in Cornwall and switch his phone off - and I wish he had, because he's been on the phone to me every 10 minutes."

Warnock, who said in January that he was looking for one last job before retiring, needs just four more matches to reach the milestone of 1,500 league games in management.

Boro are the 16th club of Warnock's managerial career, which started at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and has seen him win promotion to the top flight on four occasions - most recently with Cardiff in 2018.