Marcus Fraser: St Mirren sign former Ross County captain

Marcus Fraser
Marcus Fraser has spent the past five years at Ross County

St Mirren have completed the signing of Marcus Fraser after he left Scottish Premiership rivals Ross County.

The centre-back - County's captain - opted not to sign a new deal in Dingwall at the end of last term after more than five years at the club.

And Fraser, 26, will join Joe Shaughnessy and Richard Tait in a new-look St Mirren defence this season in front of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for me," Fraser said.

"The manager phoned me last week and we had a good chat. I had a good feeling about it and having come in to the club today I'm even more buzzing."

The Paisley side start their campaign on Saturday when they host Livingston.

