Marcus Fraser: St Mirren sign former Ross County captain

St Mirren have completed the signing of Marcus Fraser after he left Scottish Premiership rivals Ross County.

The centre-back - County's captain - opted not to sign a new deal in Dingwall at the end of last term after more than five years at the club.

And Fraser, 26, will join Joe Shaughnessy and Richard Tait in a new-look St Mirren defence this season in front of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for me," Fraser said.

"The manager phoned me last week and we had a good chat. I had a good feeling about it and having come in to the club today I'm even more buzzing."

The Paisley side start their campaign on Saturday when they host Livingston.

