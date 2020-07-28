Colchester United: Steve Ball named new head coach

Steve Ball (right) was previously John McGreal's assistant as Colchester

Colchester United have appointed former player and assistant manager Steve Ball as their new head coach.

The 50-year-old replaces John McGreal, who left the club on 14 July after the U's lost to Exeter City in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Former Arsenal trainee Ball made 79 appearances across two spells at Colchester between 1989 and 1996.

His only previous experience as a manager is in non-league with FC Clacton, Leiston and Maldon & Tiptree.

"This is an extremely proud moment for me," he told BBC Essex. "The town means a lot for me - I was born here, played for the club and coached here for a long time now.

"Everybody has ambition and working with John (McGreal) was a great experience and a big learning curve but I've also wanted to progress.

"I had a coffee with John on Sunday and we talked about the role. He wished me the best and there are no issues there.

"I will put my own stamp on things, there'll be things I'll do differently. You have your own ideas as a number two and I want to put some of those into action."

Analysis

Glenn Speller, BBC Essex Sports Editor

This is a surprise, but not a surprise!

Colchester have a history of appointing from within, but having parted company with McGreal stating they want the first team to be more closely aligned with the academy, the question must be what will Steve Ball do that his predecessor couldn't?

This is going to a tough baptism for Ball in his first full-time job as a number one.

Colchester have lost four senior professionals from the side which got them to the League Two play-offs and a League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They are unlikely to be replaced with similar experience and he will be forced to use more of the youngsters.