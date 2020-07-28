Craig Levein: SPFL not vindicated by arbitration verdict - ex-Hearts boss

Hearts owner Ann Budge appointed Craig Levein manager in 2017

The way the SPFL have handled the early ending of last season has been "shocking", despite arbitration finding in the organisation's favour, says former Hearts manager Craig Levein.

After the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer were relegated.

Hearts and Thistle's legal challenge went to court, then arbitration, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

"It doesn't make it right, the fact a decision's been made," said Levein.

"I don't think it's a complete end but it does bring to an end the whole drama and the absolute embarrassment that was this whole situation.

"For me the whole thing has been shockingly handled by the SPFL and I'm talking about not just the board, but by the executive as well. Nothing will change my mind on that."

Arbitration by three independent panel members was the final stage in a six-week process that started with Hearts and Partick Thistle going to the Court of Session to overturn relegation.

And, after Monday's verdict was announced, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said he was "delighted that our approach has been vindicated throughout".

But Levein told the BBC's Scottish football podcast: "His job is to protect all the members and to come out and say that he's been vindicated I think was disgraceful."

Raith Rovers faced having their promotion to the Championship reversed had the case been successful, and Stark's Park chairman Bill Clark hopes the Scottish game can now "build bridges and move on".

"I'm assuming at some point you will be able to access what the tribunal has said and I think it was the only decision that the SPFL could come to," said Clark.

"Let's get this season over with and then let's have a normal season the year after then we can sit down and hopefully by then relationships will be better."