Jack Ross: Hibs players deserve credit over wage deferrals

Josh Doig (left) gave Hibs the lead before they fell to a 3-1 loss at Celtic Park

Hibernian's players deserve praise for their commitment during four months in which they have deferred a portion of their wages, says head coach Jack Ross.

The squad agreed to have 50% of their salaries suspended during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ross also defended Hibs' decision to sign three players while cutting costs, highlighting that seven players had left the club.

"I can't speak highly enough of them," he said of his players.

"Their commitment, their attitude, their application and their mood has been terrific. That leaves us in a good place."

Ross has recruited Alex Gogic, Kevin Nisbet and Drey Wright and is not expecting any further signings before they start their Scottish Premiership campaign by welcoming Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Florian Kamberi spent the second part of last season on loan at Rangers and, when asked if he was planning for the season without the striker, Ross replied: "Absolutely."

After Monday's 3-1 friendly defeat by Celtic, he added: "In terms of where the squad is at, I don't see the make-up of that changing any time soon.

"It makes me smile a bit when people point to us signing three players. We're lighter than last season.

"We lost seven senior players from the end of the season and that will likely become eight when Florian's situation is eventually resolved. The sooner that happens, the better."