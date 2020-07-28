Women's Premiership: 2020 season to start on 26 August

Linfield are aiming to win their fifth Premiership title in a row

The 2020 Women's Premiership season will start on Wednesday 26 August and operate under a shortened schedule.

The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed on Tuesday that the campaign will start four months later than originally planned.

The season had been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Linfield will be aiming to secure for a fifth title in a row in a league which will see the six competing teams play each other home and away.

The decision to commence the season next month was taken at a meeting of the NIFL Women's Premiership Management Committee on Monday evening and a revised fixture list will be issued on Friday 31 July.

"We are delighted to support the desire of our women's clubs in a return to competitive football despite the challenges of Covid-19," said NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston.

"With the recent return of football, clubs have considered the current protocols and government guidance and are committed to exhausting all avenues to ensure a safe 2020 season can be maintained.

"By working together and with the support of other key stakeholders we are delighted to be planning another exciting campaign."

The 2019 campaign went down to the final day of the season with Linfield pipping Sion Swifts on goal difference.

Glentoran, Cliftonville, Crusaders Strikers and Derry City will be the other competing clubs in this year's league.