League of Ireland: Derry City will resume season on Friday behind closed doors

Spectators will not be permitted at the Brandywell when Derry City resume their League of Ireland campaign against Sligo Rovers on Friday evening.

This was confirmed in a statement from Derry City & Strabane District Council on Tuesday morning.

"Only players, support staff, medical personnel, board members of both clubs, council staff, stewards and media will be able to attend," said the statement.

The council added that it would review the issue "on a daily basis".

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the decision had been taken "in accordance with FAI and Government guidance relating to numbers".

Friday's game will see Derry City returning to action for the first time since the defeat by Waterford on 6 March which was only their fourth game of the campaign.

The Candystripes will be back in action then on Monday evening when they face St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.