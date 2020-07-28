Aston Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch leaves club a day after safety secured

Jesus Garcia Pitarch (right) with manager Dean Smith (centre) and chief executive Christian Purslow

Aston Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has left the club because of increasing tension with chief executive Christian Purslow.

His departure came a day after the club secured their Premier League status on the final day of the season.

Spaniard Pitarch, known as Suso, was appointed in April 2018, after spells at Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

His role came under increasing scrutiny following the Premier League resumption as Villa's struggles continued.

As recently as 12 July, they were seven points adrift of 17th place, but their first four-game unbeaten run of the season saw them to safety, with Sunday's draw at West Ham one of eight points they earned in that time.

Villa were committed to a full review of their transfer policy after spending £118m on new players last summer, many of whom failed to meet expectations. Villa subsequently brought in goalkeeper Pepe Reina, midfielder Danny Drinkwater and striker Mbwana Samatta in January.