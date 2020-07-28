Ben Gladwin: MK Dons midfielder signs new contract with League One club

Ben Gladwin (right) scored once in his nine appearances for MK Dons during the 2019-20 season

Midfielder Ben Gladwin has extended his contract with League One club MK Dons.

Gladwin, 28, joined on a free transfer until the end of the season after leaving Blackburn in January.

But, after impressing in the nine games he played before the campaign was suspended in March, he has now signed an undisclosed-length deal.

"I know the football club wanted to take some time to see where it would be at, but I only had my eyes on this," said the former Swindon and QPR man.

Gladwin, who also spent time on loan at Bristol City, began his career with Reading before moving into non-league football and later making his breakthrough at Swindon.

Russell Martin's MK Dons finished 19th in League One when the season was ended in June and the final table decided by points per game.