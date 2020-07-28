Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Barkas, Morelos, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee Utd

AEK Athens goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas will arrive in Glasgow on Tuesday before completing a 6m euro (£5.5m) move to Celtic. (Gazetta - in Greek)

Barkas could be joined at Celtic by striker Albian Ajeti, who would arrive on loan from West Ham. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has denied agreeing personal terms with Lille, but has hinted that he wants to leave Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers would have to pay Morelos' former club HJK Helsinki 10% of any transfer fee they receive. (Scottish Sun)

The Ibrox club have moved closer to finalising a move for South African international Bongani Zungu after opening contract talks with the Amiens midfielder. (Scotsman)

Lowland League side East Kilbride have opened the door for a sensational swoop for former Falkirk, Hibernian and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes.(Daily Record)

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says striker Florian Kamberi is not part of his plans after the Swiss forward returned from a loan spell at Rangers. (The Herald)

Dundee United have "plenty of plates spinning" as Micky Mellon looks to add to his squad. (Courier)

Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell is targeting a move to the English Championship after opting to leave Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass has been made interim head coach at MLS outfit Atlanta FC after the departure of Frank de Boer. (Press & Journal)