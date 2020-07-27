National League clubs told 3 October will be scheduled start of 2020-21 season

Boreham Wood and FC Halifax Town will both play in the fifth tier next season after being knocked out of this season's play-offs

The National League has informed its clubs that their 2020-21 season is scheduled to start on 3 October.

The campaign will run until 29 May, 2021 with play-offs in June, subject to Football Association approval.

Clubs voted to end the 2019-20 regular season early in April, just over a month after fixtures were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that the new season will begin with reduced numbers of supporters allowed into grounds.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this month that spectators could be able to return to stadiums from October, with several pilots taking place at various sporting events in the interim.

Teams in the sixth tier will start their 2020-21 season with a tie in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

The play-offs to decide the final promotion spots from the National League's three divisions this season are ongoing.

Notts County will face Harrogate Town at Wembley on Sunday to determine who will join National League champions Barrow in League Two next season.

Boston United will play Altrincham in the National League North promotion final on 1 August, while Weymouth will host Dartford in the South division.