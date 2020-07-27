Norwich City sign Bali Mumba from Sunderland

Mumba has made 10 first-team appearances for Sunderland

Norwich have signed teenager Bali Mumba from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Canaries, who have been relegated from the Premier League.

Mumba, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has been at League One side Sunderland since 2010.

"He's a great lad and full of potential," said Norwich boss Daniel Farke. "We'll give him time to improve and we think we've got a really exciting talent."